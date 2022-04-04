Becky Briggs and Johnny Mailer win the Manchester Marathon

Commonwealth Games and European Champs Trials sees fast-paced times in England’s north-west

Becky Briggs enjoyed a major breakthrough as she took five minutes off her PB with a 2:29:04, while Johnny Mellor won the men’s 2:10:46 at the Therme Manchester Marathon on Sunday, the time of his lifetime. were close to the best.

In ideal conditions for a marathon race, both Briggs and Mellor broke England’s qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games of 2:14:30 on a day of spectacular racing, as well as the European Championships mark of 2:14:30.

A total of 20 Brits broke the 2:20 barrier with Melor’s training partner Ross Millington finishing second in 2:11:38, as Northern Ireland’s Kevin Seward was third in 2:11:54.

Behind Briggs, Naomi Mitchell…