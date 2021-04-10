Becky Lynch teases WrestleMania 37 appearance with ‘night one’ social media post

Becky Lynch has appeared to tease her wrestling return could happen at WrestleMania 37.

The Man not wrestled since beating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Lynch has not wrestled in over a year, but looks set to make a return at some point this year

She took a break from wrestling as she gave birth to her first child, Roux, last December.

During her absence from WWE, Lynch has been quiet on social media, but sent fans wild with a post on Friday night.

Lynch uploaded a picture of herself with the caption, which had one word on each line, reading: “Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed every beginning letter of each word spelled out ‘night one’ – could it be a reference to Lynch appearing on NIGHT ONE of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday?

A return at the Show of Shows for Lynch is a long shot, but something that is not completely out of the question.

Lynch’s fiancee, Seth Rollins, recently revealed the former Raw Women’s champion would give fans an update on her return ‘sooner or later’.

He said: “I can’t say when, obviously. I can’t divulge my wife’s secrets.

“That’s bad for me – I’ve got to be home with her every day, so I wouldn’t want to do that, I wouldn’t want to upset her.

Lynch has left a big hole in WWE’s women’s division

“But no, she’s doing great. Obviously four months postpartum now.

“She’s making incredible strides in her recovery, and I suggest you’ll have some kind of update from her sooner or later about when she may return.

“She may not – she may just surprise you. She’s full of surprises, so who knows? Either way, she’s doing great, she’s healthy, baby’s healthy, and she will be back sooner or later.”