Becky Lynch teases WWE return on Night One of Wrestlemania 37 | The SportsRush

Becky Lynch teases WWE return on Night One of Wrestlemania 37. The Man hasn’t been on WWE Television since May last year.

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in the WWE, one that would be an automatic pick to compete at Wrestlemania. However, she has been off of WWE TV since taking a maternity leave last May. She gave birth to daughter Roux back in December and fans have since begun speculating when she will make her WWE return.

Many have wondered if she will return at Wrestlemaniaand the former RAW Women’s Champion has only fanned the flames with a cryptic post on her social media. She took to Instagram to tease a potential comeback on the first night of Wrestlemania.

Becky Lynch teases WWE return on Night One of Wrestlemania 37

The Man took to Instagram to post a message that reads:

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Halso

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally

Fans noted that the first letter of each spelled Night One. Interestingly, the post was tagged from Tampa, Florida, where Wrestlemania 37 is taking place this weekend.

Night One will be main evented by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Will Becky Lynch play a role in the outcome of the match? Or will she come out at the conclusion and emerge as the next challenger? Guess we’ll have to watch to find out.

