Bedford’s Alex Walker leads GB4 Championship after Snetterton win

18-year-old Alex Walker’s rise through motor racing continues at great pace, with the Bedford Speedster winning his first GB4 Championship over the weekend.

His victory in the second race of the weekend at Snetterton was supported by a runner-up place in the opening race, as well as a solid sixth in the final race, (with grid reversals) leaving Walker on 77 points after the opening weekend. ,

Alex has made the move from the National Formula Ford Championship to compete in fast cars at some of the UK’s most prestigious motorsport venues.

Eight race victories and five additional podiums at the National Formula Ford Championship saw him nearly to clinch the title last season, and Walker…