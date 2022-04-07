Bee Alert system tested in Brussels: behind the scenes of the operation

With the aim of promoting infrastructure testing and equipment.

This Thursday, about 65,000 Brussels residents received an SMS from the BeAlert tool, which is used by local, provincial or national authorities in the event of an emergency: no real alerts, however, it was one carried out by Brussels Prevention in the capital. is test. and security services, along with the National Crisis Center.

Directly, an SMS or an email was sent to those registered on the platform, depending on the location of the citizens in the Brussels regional area.

I reportage | BeAlert system tested two years after it was commissioned (03/10/2019)

,Thanks to this type of large-scale testing, it is possible to analyze the capacity and speed of BE-Alerts while identifying potential points of improvement. The National Crisis Center will carefully analyze the test when it is…