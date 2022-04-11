Beerschot and Union unanimously said: “It’s sad that families with crying babies go through this”. Jupiter Pro League

The misbehavior of Beerschot supporters during a match against Union resulted in a minor end to the regular football season. One final appearance by Beerschot at the highest level turned into a nightmare. Joren Dom has a hard time with it: “It absolutely shouldn’t be allowed.”
“I have a word for it: sin”, a frustrated Joren Dom replies after the short play.
“We wanted to show what we were capable of again and did our best for 82 minutes. For many boys it was also the last game for Bearshot. Something like this has to happen, it’s absolutely not allowed.”
Sangh supporters are the dearest supporters out there. They don’t deserve it.
Beerschot leaves 1A with shame on his cheeks. Worse yet, what was a great night of football for Union fans will last forever…
Read Full News