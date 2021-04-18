Bees fail to close gap on

LATEST

With second-placed Watford shedding at Luton it was arrange for the Bees to show the screw, however they didn’t muster a single shot on purpose.

Brentford wasted the possibility to achieve floor on second-placed Watford within the Sky Guess Championship promotion race with a 0-0 stalemate in opposition to Millwall.

With the Hornets shedding at native rivals Luton it was arrange for the Bees to show the screw, however they didn’t muster a single shot on purpose.

And it might need been even worse for the hosts if Danny McNamara‘s low cross had been met by a Millwall striker on the dying.

The guests have been the primary to threaten 5 minutes in, McNamara on the overlap with a cross deep to the far put up that Scott Malone couldn’t preserve down on the volley.

It was a cat and mouse affair for a lot of the opening quarter with the guests working exhausting to ask questions of the Bees’ new-look again three and discovering house down the precise flank.

However Brentford virtually caught them on the break after 20 minutes, Marcus Forss bursting onto a by ball solely to see his low cross deflected simply behind the incoming Ivan Toney.

On the different finish a whipped cross dropped into the trail of Malone however keeper David Raya | unfold himself to avert the hazard with a block.

The Lions have been fortunate to flee a robust penalty shout when Forss was hauled over by Jake Cooper at a nook, however referee Darren Bond waved away the protests.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt fired effectively over on the stretch after a Toney drive was blocked on the half-hour mark in a gap 45 minutes of few clear-cut probabilities.

Minutes after the restart Forss raced his manner down the precise and powered his well beyond the attentions of Malone solely to fireside a rising drive into the aspect netting.

Christian Norgaard‘s shot from 35 yards because the Millwall defence dropped off was all the time crusing over, and spoke volumes for the shortage of invention and defensive superiority in each closing thirds.

Brentford dominated possession however failed to check keeper Bartosz Bialkowski till the 82nd minute when he needed to dive bravely on the toes of Toney to stop a sure purpose after a intelligent Forss flick.

Brentford pressed for the opener, however prime scorer Toney was pressured to drop deeper into an already congested midfield to seek out the ball as Millwall defended resolutely.

Cooper and Jed Wallace have been the standout performers for the guests, whose organisation and excessive press pissed off the west Londoners.

The Bees, with three on the again, all the time appeared the extra prone to break the impasse however the closing ball was by no means fairly there in a sport fought out primarily within the center third.

And the guests might need snatched all three factors deep into harm time when McNamara reduce in from the precise and fizzed a low cross throughout the face of purpose.

The draw means Brentford keep fourth with a sport in hand over third-placed Swansea and second-placed Watford, who they face within the run-in.

