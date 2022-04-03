Before Chelsea, Benzema wears Merengue!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

A punishment story. Here is a summary of the match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid on Day 30 of La Liga.

Enthusiastic during the first half, merengue However, thanks to a penalty from Benzema (19th), the Galicians were logically equalized by Manuel Nolito (52nd).

Then a lunar line ensued, during which Karim Benzema took two more penalties, but only scored one. The first one obtained by Rodrigo was actually hijacked by Matias Dituro (64th), before that obtained by Ferland Mendy, was successfully converted (70th).

Thanks to this minor breakthrough (1-2), Real Madrid temporarily take a 12-point lead over Sevilla FC, who will take on Barca at Camp Nou tomorrow (9 pm). A brilliant operation for Carlo Ancelotti’s men before they face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the League of…