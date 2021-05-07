ENTERTAINMENT

Before eating watermelon, keep these things in mind

Friends, you all know that the summer season has come, along with the watermelon season has also come. Juicy, red-red and very tasty watermelon is very beneficial in health. Watermelon rich in water content is very beneficial in health. There is no shortage of water in the body by eating watermelon in summer. For your information, tell that watermelon contains 92 percent water. By eating these fruits in summer, the water in the body is complete and the body gets a lot of energy. Today we are telling you in this post what things should be kept in mind before eating watermelon.

Friends, tell you that consuming 400-500 grams of watermelon in a day is sufficient. Overeating it can cause over-hydration problems. Also, problems such as loose motion, gas, flatulence, and diarrhea can occur.

Friends, it must be kept in mind that water should not be drunk after eating watermelon, because this fruit already contains a lot of water and fructose, so there can be problems related to digestion. Friends do not want watermelon in the night, it causes weight gain, as well as stomach problems. Those who drink daily should not eat watermelon. They may complain of liver inflammation. Diabetes patients should consume watermelon in limited quantity or else the glucose level in the body may increase.

