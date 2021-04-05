LATEST

Before IPL 2021, David Miller hit a stormy half-century on Pakistani bowlers’ balls – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

IPL 2021 is going to start from April 9. All teams are in practice. At the same time, a three-match ODI series is being played between South Africa and Pakistan. The second match of this series was played on Sunday. In this match, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs. South Africa, batting first, scored 341 runs, losing 6 wickets. David Miller also hit a stormy half-century, batting brilliantly. Explain that David Miller is also known as Killer Miller. In IPL 2021, David Miller will play for Rajasthan Royals. In such a situation, Rajasthan Royals can benefit from IPL 2021 due to David Miller being in form.

David Miller hit a half-century in just 27 balls while making brilliant shots on the balls of the Pakistani bowlers. During this, Miller hit three fours and three sixes. The Rajasthan Royals fans are also very happy with Miller’s excellent batting. Let us know that in IPL 2021, David Miller will be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals. Looking at Miller’s form, he looks like he can get an edge over Rajasthan Royals with his excellent batting in the IPL.

Miller came to bat at the crease in the 42nd over after Rasi van der Hussain was dismissed. Please tell that Rasi van der also scored 60 off 37 balls. David Miller dominated the crease after Rasi. He shot shots from Pakistani bowlers in all four corners of the field. Miller played for about 44 minutes and during this he scored the 16th half-century of his ODI career. This is David Miller’s fifth ODI half-century against Pakistan.

