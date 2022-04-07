Before Shakira became famous, this was her simple home

Shakira Isabel Merabak Ripoll better known around the world Shakira, The singer-songwriter, actress, dancer and goodwill ambassador for UNICEF is one of the world’s leading international artists and at 45 years old, she not only has a fabulous personality but continues to maintain her roots. A few days ago the native of Barranquilla, Colombia gave details of what her childhood home was like.

Shakira It is much more than a great artist, because Colombians, under the stage, usually have works that are produced in solidarity, educational and sports. What’s surprising is that the Barranquilla singer has an IQ of 130, which debunks the myth that fair women aren’t intelligent. According to a study,…