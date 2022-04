Winning is never easy, especially when it’s your first LPGA Tour win, and a big win at that. But for Jennifer Kupcho, capturing the Chevron Championship was undoubtedly easier, with memories of winning at every level from junior to amateur to college to pro.

As an amateur, the Westminster, Colo. native, dominated in her home state, winning three Colorado Women’s Golf Association (CWGA) titles, including one-third of 13 shots. She became the first player in state history to be named both CWGA Player of the Year and Junior Player of the Year in the same season.

She refined her habit of winning at Wake Forest, securing nine individual titles…