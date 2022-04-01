Beginning of the era of VAR in Argentine football

Technology is here to stay. Since 2018, when the VAR was first implemented in world football, rumors of its arrival in Argentina began to spread. In 2019 Tapia, president of the AFA Claudio “Chick”, decided to introduce it to the First Division., And finally this Thursday 31/3, After almost three years, three different championships and eight dates of the current cup played, Köln v. Aldosivi will premiere VAR in Argentina.

League Cup date 8 will not be another day. A new tournament will begin this Thursday, March 31. Yes, a tournament within a tournament. The VAR era would begin after the Classics, with a quarter-camera FIFA and Conmebol level (nine against 36) and DAG (detector…