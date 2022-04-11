Beginning of the Week Dry Weather Forecast in Central Florida – WFTV

Orlando, Fla. – After a cold start on Monday morning, Central Florida is forecast to start the week with a warm, dry start.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said good weather would prevail for the next few days.

After a quiet start on Monday in the 40s and 50s, the high is forecast to reach 83. Highs in the mid-80s are also forecast for Tuesday.

By the end of the week, Shields said the afternoon storms would return.

