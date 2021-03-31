Behind the allegations of toxicity in Netflix’s new series ‘Grand Army’ – FilmyOne.com

LATEST

More drama has erupted behind the scenes of a production, and this time it’s a new Netflix series. Large army, a show with a diverse cast and progressive story, just released its trailer for an October premiere when a bomb hit the Twittersphere.

One of the Great ArmyWriters, Ming Peiffer, announced that she had left the show along with three other colored writers for “racist exploitation and abuse.” This new scandal is settling into a worrying trend following shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show & Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act, who preach progressive messages but do not implement them in their workplace.

Now, Large armyTwitter’s promotion is inundated with tweets condemning the alleged discrimination against the series’ executives. Here are the details behind the allegations against the new Netflix series.

Contents hide
1 What the trailer revealed
2 Another story full of tropes
3 What happened in the writer’s room

What the trailer revealed

Large army is a teenage drama that follows the stories of five students who attended the largest public high school in Brooklyn, New York. Each of the diverse characters is about the struggles of life as a young teenager in America and the obstacles that come with being born as a minority.

The trailer for Large army provides rapid transitions between scenes, increasing in dramatic intensity between each scene. The colorful and dark complexities of teenage life are set out in a high school environment that is much grimmer and grimmer than yours Riverdale or Gossip Girl dramas.

Over the scenes of the trailer, we hear a saxophone blaring out the tune of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a group of students chase an American flag into a gymnasium and kneel in tribute to the peaceful protests for Black Lives Matter. The trailer ends with a line from a black female character: “We need someone to listen to us”.

Another story full of tropes

In the turmoil of today’s landscape, Large army sounds like a stubborn saga, which reflects the struggles of many. But audiences aren’t too happy with the show – and not just because of the allegations of racism put forth by the writers.

Commenters on Twitter threw some shade at the trailer when they pointed out that the story appears to rely heavily on “poverty porn”. The term refers to stories with minorities in lead roles, but nothing but in situations where they live oppressed lives, depress lives and have to fight tooth and nail for justice or happiness.

Watch and Download Movies Online

Twitter commentators like adaeze wrote, “why does the movie have to be depressing every time [sic] do you all get a black girl on the line ??? ”. Lupita’s Left Eyebrow agreed: “When it comes time for pain and activism and SW activity, Netflix suddenly knows what a black woman looks like. Interesting. Where were we in the girl movies and coming of age stories ??? ”

What happened in the writer’s room

The reactions on Twitter were also sparked by the incident reported by Ming Pieffer. Pieffer’s mind-boggling claims were that a writer had been reported – for a haircut.

Pieffer wrote, “Me and the three colored writers who worked on the show quit because of racist exploitation and abuse. The showrunner and creator went full on Karen and called Netflix HR on the black writer in the room for getting her hair cut. Yes, you read that right. Who wants to interview us? ”

Pieffer went on to air in a Twitter thread accusing the Great Army showrunner of underpaying a Latinx writer who had never worked on TV themselves while all four writers were experienced. Pieffer refers back to the rules in the trailer to emphasize her point: Like the characters in the show, they were neither heard nor understood.

In response to the comments asking why there was an indulgence to “poverty porn” in Large army‘s trailer Pieffer stated, “Because the showrunner did not want to listen to the 3 writers of color, of which I am one, including the black writer who kept asking for her storyline not to make poverty porn. When we tried to change the story, we were psychologically abused and we all quit. “

