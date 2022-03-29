Behind the scenes: An intimate image that captures the essence of Budget Day

A rare image has captured the spirit of Budget Day as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg prepares to release the economic blueprint.

Mr Frydenberg was received on Tuesday morning by parliamentary cleaner Luzis Borges.

Ms Borges handed the treasurer a large bunch of flowers before a warm hug inside Parliament House.

It was a rare role reversal for Mr Frydenberg, who has been handing out the budget sweetener for weeks.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was all smiles Tuesday morning.

The treasurer is expected to deliver a massive stay-at-home package in the federal budget.

Earlier, Karl Stefanovic dealt a brutal blow to the Morrison government for Budget Day, alleging it was spending like “drunken sailors”…