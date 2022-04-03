Behind the scenes footage from his WWE WrestleMania 38 return

Last night at WWE WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated return to the company to defeat Seth Rollins.

WWE did not announce that Cody would be appearing on the show, but fans were certainly hoping that he would be Rollins’ rival for the night.

Ever since Rhodes left AEW in February, reports have been rife that he was about to move to WWE, but some fans wouldn’t believe it until they saw Cody on WWE TV.

And now, with his return to the books, WWE has released some behind-the-scenes footage from that day.

Before the show, Rhodes was present in his trailer with WWE cameras, where he talked…