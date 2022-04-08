Behind the scenes of an evening under high tension

After incidents involving supporters of the OM-PAOK match in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League conference, the Marseille club is bitter. President Pablo Longoria has reprimanded the coach of the Greek club for his remarks to Marseille fans who could be denied travel for the return match.

A 2-1 winner at home against PAOK in the first leg of the Europa League conference, Om experienced Thursday evening’s events with much anger and bitterness. The bitterness over the arrival of 3,000 open Greek supporters, whose restrictions on movement were not so obvious. UEFA imposes a quota of 5% of stadiums for opposing fans at host clubs. Bouches-du-Rhône Police Headquarters – even if it knows the violent nature of some PAOK militants – has a habit of basing its travel restrictions on antecedents among supporters’ groups, not on simple…