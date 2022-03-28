Behind the Scenes of Lupita Nyong’o’s 2022 Oscars Jewelry

Oscar night is all about taking home the gold, so it’s fitting that presenter Lupita Nyong’o positively shone during the big night in a Klimt-worthy gold Prada gown. But, of course, there’s more to a dynamic Academy Awards look than dress—indeed, the red carpet couldn’t be any bigger night of the year for gorgeous, glitter gems.

To match her stunning look, Nyong’o wore stand-out gems Bear: The Alchemist of Light ‘Light Rays’ crown ring, with 2.93 carats of fancy bright orange and white diamonds in titanium and 18k white and rose gold; Nature’s Reflections ‘Motlatse Marvel’ earrings that use 5.48 carats of fancy deep orange, pink, and white diamonds in an 18k white, yellow, and rose gold setting to echo light in the Motley Fool…