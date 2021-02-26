“Being a veteran does not stop me from being called ‘Coronavirus'”: Jeremy Lin issued a blatant statement on racism against Asian Americans in the United States. sport

Jeremy Lin released a passionate and revealing statement on social media about how big racism is against Asians in America.

Lynn is speaking from a state of experience in these matters. He was a trailblazer for Asian players in the league – he broke the ‘sneaky athletic’ stereotype as one of the fastest defenders in the league. His statement comes in the wake of an increase in racially motivated crime against Asians in the United States:

“Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of saying that we do not experience racism, we are being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble.

“We are tired of Asian American children growing up and being asked where they really are, making fun of our eyes, who are considered foreign or that we are naturally ugly . “

[email protected] JLin7 Speak on racist attacks against the Asian community. pic.twitter.com/Ly2jJX3DTp – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 26 February, 2021

“Fed up with the stereotypes in Hollywood that affect our psyche, we wonder who we can be. We are tired of being invisible to be mistaken for our coworker or not realizing our struggles. … I wish better for my nieces and nephews and future children. I wish better for the next generation of Asian American athletes to work so hard just to be “deceptively athletic”.

“Being an Asian American does not mean that we do not experience poverty and racism. Being a 9-year NBA veteran does not protect me from being called a” coronavirus “on the court.

Where is Jeremy Lin these days? Can he make a comeback in the NBA?

Jeremy Lin was an indirect guard at NBA – one of the least recognized NCAA programs at Harvard. He did his job from team to team through trials, non-guaranteed deals and D-League appearances.

He eventually reached peak stardom in his early days with the New York Sticks. A series of injuries kept him from realizing his full potential in the league.

Lynn last played a game at the NBA level 20 months ago. He was recently signed by the Warriors on a two-way contract affiliated with his G-League. This is obviously not good for him, as he is still seeking an NBA home for a long time.