Bekaaboo Season 2 AltBalaji Web Series Cast, Actors, Actress, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif

Bekaaboo Season 2 AltBalaji Web Series: AltBalaji is ready with the sequel of their thriller web series Bekaaboo. Bekaaboo season 2 is a Hindi language web series directed by Akshay Choubey. Today AltBalaji hs released the trailer of the Bekaboo Season 2. The story of the web series is based upon the novel Black Suits You.
In this web series Priya Banerjee, Taher Shabbir, Poulomi Polo Das playing the lead roles. The web series is releasing & available for streaming from 15th March 2021 on AltBalaji App.
Money. Fame. Respect. He had it all. Until… Betrayal crashed Kiyan’s stardom. To those who brought him down: BEWARE – it’s time for payback ⚠️This time REVENGE is his only motive. But, will more people get entangled in this game of revenge? ⏳
Get ready to witness the scary side of love with #Bekaaboo Season 2, a psycho-thriller, Based on the characters from the best-selling novel #BlackSuitsyou by Novoneel Chakraborty. Streaming 15th March only on #ALTBalaji.