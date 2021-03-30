ENTERTAINMENT

BEL VS BLR Live Score World Cup European Qualifiers Belgium Vs Belarus Scorecard 2-0

BEL VS BLR Live Score

Catch all the essential updates of the strongest face-off between the tremendous teams “Belgium (BEL)” vs “Belarus (BLR)” under the league FIFA 2022 World Cup. The match is gonna be taking place on 31st March 2021 in Dan Dreef Stadium, Leuven, Belgium. You can enjoy the match at 12:15 AM. You are gonna enjoy the face-off as both the teams are amazing in their previous matches.

CALL 2-0 BLR

First Goal By Michy Batshuayi at 14′

Second Goal By Leandro Trossard at17 ′

BEL VS BLR Match Details:-

  • Teams: “Belgium (BEL)” vs “Belarus (BLR)”
  • League: World Cup European Qualifiers
  • Date: March 31st, 2021
  • Time: 12:15 AM
  • Day: Wednesday
  • Venue: Dan Dreef Stadium, Leuven, Belgium

“Belgium (BEL)” Team Match Preview:-

Today’s match will be the third match of this team in the FIFA 2022 World Cup. BEL upholds the second position in the league standing of group E. They played four matches and won two, whereas this team has faced a tie in the rest of the two matches. The team has been played against Czech Republic in which both teams gave a strong face off to each other and the match was drawn. They are on the path of D W in the last two matches.

“Belarus (BLR)” Team Match Preview:-

If we talk about Belarus then it will be the second match of this team in the FIFA 2022 World Cup. BLR upholds the second position in the league standing of group E. They played four matches and won two, whereas this team has faced a tie in the rest of the two matches. The team has been played against Estonia in which both teams gave a strong face off to each other and BLR has won the match by 2 goals.

“Belgium (BEL)” Team Top Probable LineUp:

  • Lukas Masopust
  • Jakub Jankto
  • Zdenek Ondrasek
  • Tomas Soucek
  • Alex Kral
  • Vladimir Darida
  • Vladimir Coufal
  • Ales Mateju
  • Tomas Kalas
  • Jakub Brabec
  • Tomás Vaclík

“Belarus (BLR)” Team Top Probable LineUp:

  • Aliaksei Ushal
  • Aleh astrashapkin
  • Uladzislau Kulesh
  • Ivan Maroz
  • Artsem Karalek
  • Mikita Vailupau
  • Andrei Yurynok
  • Artsiom Ear

“Belgium (BEL)” vs “Belarus (BLR)” Dream11 Prediction:-

Well, above given are the predictions which might be changed according to the real game. Stay groove to us to get the updates on the real game.

