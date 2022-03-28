Belfast film: Reaction as Sir Kenneth Branagh wins first Oscar after 33 years of trying

Sir Kenneth, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the Belfast film based on his childhood in the north of the city, said it was “a huge honour”.

Among those who congratulated the director was Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, who said everyone involved should be very proud.

Mr Lewis tweeted: “Many congratulations to Sir Kenneth Branagh and #Belfast on their #Oscars success! What a tremendous recognition for Northern Ireland & the local film industry on the biggest stage ever. Huge thanks to everyone involved with @Belfastmovie Should be proud.”

