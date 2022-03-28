Belfast’s Oscar-winning writer welcomes ‘dark and light’ childhood after Oscar win

Sir Kenneth Branagh said making Belfast allowed him to embrace the “dark and light” of his working-class childhood after finally winning an Oscar after four decades in film.

Over the years, the 61-year-old actor, writer and director has recorded eight nominations in seven categories, but always came up empty handed – until now.

Belfast, which is set during the Troubles and written and directed by Sir Kenneth, is partly based on his own experiences as a boy and helped him win the award for Best Original Screenplay last night (27 March).

Speaking in the press room after his victory, he said: “I think what stayed with me was just the realization that at the time I felt I knew who I was. I was deeply moved by that. Realized who I am.

“movie making…