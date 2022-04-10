Belgian elections, Swiss projections, London radio… why you should be wary of early results

Every election day, noise erupts from the corridors of social networks. BFMTV.com explains to you why it is advisable to exercise utmost caution in all the proxy polls that take place before 8 pm.

The same story happens in every election. Minutes or a few hours before the official results are out, rumors about the first trends are doing the rounds on social networks. Since the 2012 presidential election, Internet users have been making noise through the aisles under the hashtag #RadioLondres, raising the prospect of the possible rise of such and such candidate, or the possible drowning of another … abroad, making voting difficult. In the evening, fake voting was already circulating online in large numbers.

This Sunday evening, the first projections of the results of the first round of the presidential election will be unveiled at 8 p.m. as usual.