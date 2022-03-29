Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme has died

Cercle Brugge goalkeeper Miguel Van Dam died last night, his family announced on Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old Belgian had been battling catastrophic leukemia since 2016.

Miguel Van Damme’s wife Kayna Doblere paid tribute to him on Instagram. ,Our darling left for his last game last night, a game that can no longer be won“, she wrote on the social network. “You fought like a lion. We are so grateful for the person you were – an example to many. You made me realize that you should never give up, even if there is only a tiny glimmer of hope. Right now Relax, you have a lot more to offer than it’s worth”,

In May, Miguel Van Damme became a father for the first time to a little girl named Camille.

The goalkeeper was coached at Club Brugge and made his Pro League debut in April 2014.

“A Very Hard Day in the History of the Circle”

