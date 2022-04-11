Belgian musician Philippe Bosman has died

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Belgian musician Philippe Bosman this morning. He was 85 years old.

He was a figure of Belgian and international classical music. Musician Philip Boseman died on Sunday 10 April at the age of 85. his last opera, we clean babyAdapted from a play by Fado, to be premiered at La Monni in December 2022,

Philipp Bosman was born on 17 May 1936 in Tongaren, Belgium. After studying piano at the Lige Conservatory, he turned to composition as an autodidact. Inspired by the aftermath of serialism, he very soon became aware of the need to overcome its constraints and exclusions. Without denying this recent legacy, he develops a very personal musical language, where communication with the listener takes center stage,

The producer at RTBF (1961) was Philippe Boesmans. Musicians in Residence in LA…