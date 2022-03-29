Belgium – Burkina Faso: The Red Devils have to make a better copy in front of their public (live video at 8:20 pm)

The Red Devils took on Burkina Faso in the second friendly of this gathering of the national team. After an unaffiliated split against Ireland, inspired by the celebration of their union’s centenary, Belgium should do better against the 56th nation in the FIFA rankings. The Belgians, who have lost their first place in this ranking since the split against the Irish, will have to show minimal “vengeance” spirit.

The “U50 selection”, as it is nicknamed because of the “sidelining” of all players with fifty-plus caps with the Devils, should display another level and much better things against their spectators. The eleven fielded by Martinez may be different from the one he was initially in Dublin. Another opportunity to mark the spirits for the “youngest” who want to try to snatch one of the precious places for Qatar.

Towards Burkinabe…