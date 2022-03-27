Belgium continues to top the FIFA rankings due to a draw with Ireland. football

Belgium entered Dublin without players who have over fifty caps to their name, such as Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne. National coach Roberto Martinez had chosen to use two exhibition games – Belgium play against Burkino Faso on Tuesday – to test some of the other players. The Spanish coach also indicated that he did not find the No. 1 position in the world rankings sacred.

With only one win, Belgium would retain their lead after a series of low results. Now Brazil will occupy the top of the FIFA rankings. Belgium led the rankings since September 20, 2018.

After 12 minutes, Michi Batsuyi gave Belgium the lead with a shot from the left. The level was leveled in the 35th minute after an effective cycle kick from Nigeria-born Chiedoji Ogbene. Defender Jason Denyer touched the ball slightly.

After an hour, Belgium again took the lead. Hans Vanken led from a corner by Thorgan Hazard….