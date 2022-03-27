Belgium does not pass Ireland in exhibition game: 2-2

Belgium entered Dublin without players who have over fifty caps to their name, such as Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne.
National coach Roberto Martinez had chosen to use two exhibition games – Belgium play against Burkino Faso on Tuesday – to test some of the other players. The Spanish coach also indicated that he did not find the number one spot sacred in the world rankings.
With only one win, Belgium would retain their lead after a series of low results. Now Brazil will occupy the top of the FIFA rankings. Belgium led the rankings since September 20, 2018.
Twelve minutes later Michi Batsuyi gave Belgium the lead with a shot from the left. It was level in the 35th minute after an effective cycle kick from the Nigerian…