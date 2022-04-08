Belgium stops production of Kinder chocolate at Ferrero plant amid food recall across Europe

Belgian authorities have halted production of Kinder chocolate at a plant in the south of the country, saying parent company Ferrero provided “incomplete information” about a recent outbreak of salmonella poisoning in Europe.

Belgium’s Food Safety Agency (FASFC) on Friday withdrew its authorization for Ferrero’s plant in Arlon and ordered a recall of all products from the site.

“Effectively, Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and the entire production of Kinder Scocobans made in Arlan are being recalled,” Ferrero said in a statement.

The Italian company had already withdrawn some of its Kinder chocolate products for Easter after they were linked to salmonella infections in several European countries.

It all started with a…