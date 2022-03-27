Belgium: The Creation of Belgium!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History
Belgium can test itself before the World Cup to be held in Qatar. Regularly placed among the favorites in previous competitions, Eden Hazard’s teammates will have a card to play in the next World Cup. This may be the last generation of goldfish in particular, closer to the end than the beginning. Discover the handpicked creation by Roberto Martinez.
Formation
1️⃣1️⃣ Our first game of 2022. #SelectedbyPwC #DEVILTIME #IRLBEL pic.twitter.com/qFqhxduBXf
— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) 26 March 2022
in short
Belgium travel to Ireland during this international break for a friendly match. An opportunity for Roberto Martinez to make several adjustments a few months before the World Cup in Qatar.