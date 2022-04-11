Belgium: The match between Union Saint-Guillois and Beerschot v Antwerp has been called off due to overflow

A meeting between Jupiler Pro League leader Union Saint-Guillois and dynasty denouncers Beerschot v Antwerp could not be completed this Sunday. The match was definitively stopped in the 84th minute, when several Bearshot supporters attacked the ground, some of them with smoke bombs in their hands. The police had to intervene to restore peace. The score was 0-0.
The referee of the match, Mr Boucott, recognized that the players’ safety was no longer guaranteed, and therefore definitively called off the match. The consequences of this decision will be followed closely, as Union Saint-Gillois is currently the leader of the Belgian Championship. Their runners-up, FC Bruges, temporarily moved back two points this Sunday in a win against Mechelen (2-0).
