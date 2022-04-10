Belgium: Two killed in BlaBlaCar bus accident, French driver arrested

The driver was arrested. This Sunday, April 10, two people were killed and five others were seriously injured when a low-cost bus crashed into a road in northern Belgium. The Antwerp Prosecutor’s Office announced that moments later, the driver was arrested by Belgian police after a positive test for narcotics.

Two people died and five are in critical condition in the accident of this bus registered in France. Belgian federal police said most of the French and Spanish passengers were on board. Police said 22 other passengers suffered minor injuries.

According to the same source, quoting Belgian press agency Belga, the man is 35 years old and will be of French nationality. He tested positive for drug abuse after a saliva test, it was said. “Although there is no drug test…