Belgium U17 qualified for the European Championship after a performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina. football

The icing on the cake. The Belgian U17 is on course for the European Championship in Israel after a performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina. National coach David Penman’s boys beat their teammates 6–0. Belgium is definitely second best because of the big win. Anderlecht talent Enock Agyei was the star with a hat-trick.
Anderlecht talent Enock Agyei was the star with a hat-trick. Malik Fofana (KAA Gent) and Luca Monticelli (Anderlecht) also put their names on the scoreboard.
