Belgium U17 qualified for the European Championship after a performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina. football

And whether they belong to the European Championship. The Belgian U17 will be allowed to travel to Israel next summer after a true showing against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Young Devils beat their teammates with a monster score of 6-0. So they are definitely one of the best runners-up.



Anderlecht talent Enock Agyei was the star with a hat-trick. Malik Fofana (KAA Gent) and Luca Monticelli (Anderlecht) also put their names on the scoreboard.