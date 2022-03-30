Belgium U19s Lost To Italy: They Are At Euro 2022 . won’t play

It’s a big disappointment.
TookThe Belgium national under-19 football team will not play in the final stages of the 2022 European Championship, which will take place in Slovakia from 18 June to 1 July. Their 0-2 loss against Italy in Vantaa, Finland on Tuesday afternoon was decisive in their third game of the Elite Tour.
Wesley Sonk’s players finished second in Group 5 with 4 points, thanks to a 3–1 win over Finland and a 2–2 draw with Germany. Italy finished first with 7 points. Only the winners of the seven groups join Slovakia which directly qualified as the host country.
On Tuesday, Italian goals fell through Miretti (9th) and Casadei (45th) in the first half.,
