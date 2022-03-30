Belgium U19s Lost To Italy: They Are At Euro 2022 . won’t play

TookThe Belgium national under-19 football team will not play in the final stages of the 2022 European Championship, which will take place in Slovakia from 18 June to 1 July. Their 0-2 loss against Italy in Vantaa, Finland on Tuesday afternoon was decisive in their third game of the Elite Tour.

Wesley Sonk’s players finished second in Group 5 with 4 points, thanks to a 3–1 win over Finland and a 2–2 draw with Germany. Italy finished first with 7 points. Only the winners of the seven groups join Slovakia which directly qualified as the host country.