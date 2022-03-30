Belgium without much effort from Burkina Faso

National coach Roberto Martinez made six substitutions compared to Saturday and once again gave lesser-known players a chance to prove themselves. Wing defender Seebe van der Heyden debuted in the starting line-up.

Halfway through, the Red Devils took a 2–0 lead through hits from Hans Vancken and Leandro Trossard. Substitute Christian Benteke set the final score 3–0.

Martinez said last week that Belgians with over 50 international experience, including Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, were again not among them.