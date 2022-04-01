Belgorod: Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter attack on fuel depots on Russian territory

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region claimed that two Ukrainian military helicopters flew across the border at low altitude on Friday morning and hit a fuel storage facility, igniting millions of gallons of fuel.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry declined to comment on the Russian allegations. CNN could not confirm the Russian claims.

“I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyannik said in a televised statement on Friday.

“This does not mean that Ukraine should be responsible for every miscalculation or event or catastrophe that has occurred on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time we are seeing this …