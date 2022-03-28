Belgrano, Invincible: defeated Gimnasia (M) and continues to lead – Belgrano

Belgrano beat Gymnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza 1-0 as a visitor this Sunday, adding a second straight win and taking a three-point lead over their immediate pursuer Guillermo Brown of Puerto Madryn, who was a The game was open. Eighth date of the competition.

Midfielder Bruno Zappelli entered the second half, converting in the 26th minute to celebrate Cordovan’s team’s sixth victory, resulting in the leader with 19 points.

The Mendoza team, meanwhile, still does not raise its head and is in 29th place. With 6 units.

Brown de Madrin, meanwhile, fell 1-0 at home to Estudiantes de Rio Cuerto, and…