Belgrano won a great match and is still going well

Belgrano is like that: he wins when he plays well and wins when he doesn’t. The First National has the sole leader for anything. For some, the date after the date confirms the candidate’s own surname to be with one of the promotions in the professional league. For some, after suffering a lot in Santiago del Estero, he beat Guemes and ran to the top again. They had three points left on a difficult ground due to Nahuel Losada’s figures and Pablo Vegeti’s goal.

See also

Despite the fact that Gaucho tried his best to win, Pirata was the one who imposed himself, an image that has been repeated in recent times (the same thing happened in Mendoza in 1-0) against Gymnasia. And also in a 2-1 torment against the All Boys). Already the first time…