Bella Hadid follows and shares Dublin TD’s Insta post

A Dublin politician has joined an exclusive club of accounts that supermodel Bella Hadid follows.

The 25-year-old shared a post from People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett to his 50 million Instagram followers last night with the hashtag People Before Profit.

Earlier this year the Post compared the Irish government’s spending of €88 million on the horse racing industry with €30 million in funding for domestic violence refugees.

Bella follows just over 700 people on the platform, including deputy Boyd Barrett, but Dunn Laoghaire TD hasn’t returned the favor.

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

