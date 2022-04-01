Bella Hadid Just Landed Her First Acting Gig

What if Bella Hadid… won an Emmy? Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Bella Hadid is adding a new job to her resume, which currently includes being one of the highest-paid models in the world, co-founding a non-alcoholic beverage company, kissing a CGI influencer, and doing. cooking videos on tiktok, That new job? Acting, obviously.

Hadid is joining the cast of season three frame, Hulu’s Emmy-winning series created, written, directed, and starring Remy Yusuf. The series follows first-generation Egyptian American Rami Hassan, played by Yusuf, as he navigates his spiritual journey and balances life…