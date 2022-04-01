Bella Hadid Shares Irish TD’s People Before Profit Insta Post

After Dun Laoghaire TD comes the supermodel.

Bella Hadid has shared a post by Dublin TD Richard Boyd Barrett to her 50 million Instagram followers.

TD is one of 728 people the American supermodel follows. However, he hasn’t followed her yet.

The image shared by Hadid on Thursday was first shared by Barrett 10 weeks ago and underscores the gap between government funding for horse racing and domestic violence refugees.

The post, carrying the slogan People Before Profit, read: “Government funding for horse racing: €88 million. Government funding for domestic violence refugees: €30 million.”

Hadid shared it on her Instagram Story, adding the caption “#PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.”

Irish Twitter users were quick to share their reactions…