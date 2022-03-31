Bella Thorne creates raucous optical illusion with a see-through dress designed

Bella Thorne created a raucous optical illusion on the red carpet of a Los Angeles fan screening of the superhero film Morbius on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old actress slayed in a slim red dress, which was designed to look like it was totally observable and she was bra-less underneath.

She was involved in the swank affair with her 29-year-old older sister, Dani Thorne, who posed with her on the red carpet.