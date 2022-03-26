Bella Thorne Denounces ‘Controversial’ Tag She Carries From Public

Bella Thorne And Zendaya gained popularity as part of Disney’s latest generation of fifteen stars. However, Thorne was accused of having a defiant attitude throughout his time at the network, which lasted until 2013.

The actress has since transformed herself into a forceful voice in a profession that usually places women in easily defined cages. She has decided to stay out of the box in all aspects of her life, from her relationships to her job and sexuality.

Many believe that Thorne has a tendency to stir up controversy because of his way of life. The 24-year-old has now spoken out against the moniker, claiming that “people find her controversial because she is a woman.”

‘I’m not doing a bad thing’

In a recent interview with Marlo Stern The…