Bella Thorne Gets Honest About Getting Called Names Like ‘Slut’ And People Thinking She’s ‘Controversial’

Like many of today’s famous stars, Bella Thorne made her debut On Disney Channel (with Zendaya shake it Up , Before entering Hollywood with her career as an actress, singer, model and film producer. Over the years, the actress has made waves through her decision to work in the adult film industry and create other shoddy content in her music videos and social posts. Thorne recently clarified about People regularly calling her a “slut” and labeling her as “controversial.”

Bella Thorne has certainly pushed the envelope with her work over the years. The actress had a major public OnlyFans. turmoil after joining who made changes to the service, and later apologized to sex workers. He has directed an adult film and Worked with porn stars…