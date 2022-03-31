Bella Thorne stepped out in nude optical illusion dress

Hello, no, Bella Thorne didn’t walk the red carpet naked last night. However, she stepped out in a super-cool Optical Illusion dress by Sergio Castano Pea, which was designed to appear completely nude for her Los Angeles screening. morbius,

Rodin EckenrothGetty Images

In the immortal words of the iconic podcast Who? weekly: Good look, Bella Thorne!

Philip PharaohGetty Images

Bella’s outing comes amid her reaction to recent claims that she is “controversial”. as he told the daily beast, “It’s so funny that people say I’m ‘controversial’ when you’re absolutely right—I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing a bad thing. Of course I’m a woman, and that’s for sure.. .