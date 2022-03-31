Bella Thorne wears red ‘naked’ dress to ‘Morbius’ screening

Bella Thorne is no stranger to shocking fans with her style choices, and her latest look is no exception.

The former Disney star walked the red carpet at a “Morbius” screening in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a slim red dress designed to make it appear as though she was completely naked.

Designed by Sergio Castano Pea, the Optical Illusion gown also featured a trompe l’oeil tramp stamp in the back.

Thorne, 24, premiered hot with older sister Dani, 29, who posed by her side in a black leather mini and matching crop top with platform combat boots.

The “Midnight Sun” actress shared a few photos with her 25 million followers on her way to the movie, showing off her diamond jewelry and green chrome…