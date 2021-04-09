Bellator 256 Live! Free Stream Reddit, How to Watch Full Fight – Film Daily

Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida 2 fight card, live stream & TV info. The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix kicks off this Friday.

The place is here, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 256: “Bader vs. Machida 2” tomorrow night (Fri., Apr. 9, 2021) on Showtime go down today (Thurs., Apr. 8, 2021) before former 205-pound champion Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) faces former opponent Lyoto Machida (26-10) in a Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix opening match that will also serve as the main event.

Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Weigh-In Fight

Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida go face-to-face on the Bellator 256 weigh-in live stream. The Bellator 256 weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Thursday. You can watch the video live stream above and check back below for results as the conclusion of the weigh-in.

Bellator 256 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, April 9. The Showtime card is headlined by a Light Heavyweight Grand Prix opener: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida. Keep up with Fightful for all your event-related coverage.

How to live stream Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida online

While VPNs can seem intimidating at first, they actually make it very easy to unblock geo-restricted sites and services. Just follow the steps below to unblock the Bellator live stream from abroad.

Here’s how to watch the Bellator 256 live stream online, from anywhere:

First, sign up for a suitable VPN. We recommend NordVPN but Surfshark and ExpressVPN are both strong choices too. Download and install your VPN’s app, taking care to get the right version as most offer apps for several different operating systems. Decide which of the streaming platforms below you’d like to access abroad. Connect to a VPN server in the required country. For example, you’ll need an Australian server to unblock Fetch or a US server for DAZN. This will spoof your IP address and trick geo-blocked services into letting you use them abroad. Try playing a video on your chosen service. In most cases, it should begin instantly, but if you’re still having trouble, try clearing your browser’s cookies and cache and reloading the page.

This event will be broadcast live, so we strongly recommend making sure your VPN works (with the steps above) well before this event is due to start. This way, if anything doesn’t work as expected, you’ll likely still have time to get help from your VPN’s customer service team, and might not have to miss any of the preliminary fights.

How to watch Bellator 256 on US or Canadian TV

Showtime is the new home of Bellator in the US. This means that fans can stream Bellator 256 live via a number of different sources. For instance, you could sign in with a Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV account, or with your cable provider details, assuming you already get Showtime channels.

The services above are all geo-blocked. As such, you’ll need a VPN to access them abroad. Don’t have one yet? NordVPN easily unblocks CBS and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it risk-free.

Where else can I watch Bellator 256 online?

Having left Sky Sports, Bellator matches will now exclusively be shown on BBC iPlayer. This service is completely free to use, although you will have to create an account first.

BBC iPlayer is geo-restricted, so you’ll have to be in the UK or using a British VPN server to watch anything. Additionally, UK law requires that you have a TV license to stream content as it’s shown on TV (although the BBC iPlayer website occasionally fails to verify this).

About the Bellator 256

The Bellator cage returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 256 on Friday night. In the main event, current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will rematch Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.