Bellator 256 Winner Jornel Lugo Taking Patient Approach To MMA Career

Bellator 256 Winner Jornel Lugo Taking Patient Approach To MMA Career

Jornel Lugo (6-0) recaps his unanimous resolution victory over Cass Bell (5-2) at Bellator 256 on April 10.  Jornel additionally talks about combating on Showtime for the primary time, how fasting has helped him make bantamweight and why he’s not in a rush to get again into the cage.

“I’m not a kind of guys who likes to struggle 10 occasions a 12 months. Me, I’m good with three to 4. Three is sweet, each 4 months. Two months relaxation, coaching, struggle and get higher in between. I’m not the form of man who needs to struggle again to again. And when my struggle, you don’t see a distinction. In case you try my fights you’ll see a distinction in each struggle. Take a look at the John Douma struggle and have a look at me now. There’s a distinction each single time I step into the cage. I don’t wish to be a Kevin Holland who fights each different day and there’s no development.”

James Lynch

Overlaying MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a contract MMA journalist for MyMMANews and different notable retailers. He’s additionally a commentator for Rise Preventing Championships. Comply with him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports

